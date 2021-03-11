Singer Fireboy acquires first house in Lagos

A Nigerian singer and songwriter, Adedamola Adefolahan, better known as Fireboy DML, has taken to social media of a new and his first crib that he just acquired at Lekki axis of Lagos State, the development of which had generated sea of commendations from his fans, online.

It appeared that the Award-winning singer became a landlord a few weeks after he won about five awards from a just-concluded 14th Headies Awards, as one of the Nigerian finest and talented artists.

The 25-year-old pop star made his achievement known on his official social media handle on Thursday, where he shared a picture of his newly acquired crib.

In the caption that accompanied the post, Fireboy expressed gratitude to God, saying he has gone beyond blessed after buying his first house.

He wrote: “beyond blessed”

It would be recalled that BBNaija female Star, Nengi Hampson, also showed off her new home in same Lekki part of Lagos, just as famous music producer, Don Jazzy, as well took to social media to announce his new multimillion naira mansion within the same environ.