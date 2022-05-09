Simple ways to pair colours for your outfits

Styling people’s outfit to make it look perfect is the main deal designers need to sort in the fashion world. Different pattern with variety of colour has to be put into consideration.

Here, we take you through a burst of colour-coordinated looks that will excite and enhance your style.

Colour Psychology

Is the study of hues as a determinant of human character. Colour influences perceptions that are not obvious, such as the taste of food.

Colours have qualities that can cause certain emotions in individuals. Colours can also enhance the effectiveness of placebos. Below are some colours and their representations.

Red

Red is associated with excitement, passion, danger, energy, and action. Red can capture attention.

Orange

Orange represents creativity, adventure, enthusiasm, success and balance. It adds a bit of fun to any picture.

Yellow

Yellow revolves around sunshine. It evokes feelings of happiness, positivity, optimism and summer but also of deceit and warning.

Green

Green is highly connected to nature and money. Growth, fertility, health, and generosity are some of the positive colour meanings for green.

It also carries some negative associations such as envy.

Blue

Blue’s colour meaning ties closely to the sea and the sky. Stability, harmony, peace, calm, and trust are just some feelings for using blue.

Conversely, blue can also carry some negative colour meanings such as depression and can bring about a sense of coldness.

Purple

Purple is a royal colour. It is connected to power, nobility, luxury, wisdom, and spirituality.

But to avoid using the colours too much as it can cause feelings of frustration. Some perceive its overuse as arrogant.

White

White showcases innocence, goodness, cleanliness, and humility. It has a negative side where it symbolizes sterility and cold.

Black

It symbolizes mystery, power, elegance and sophistication. In contrast, the colour can also evoke emotions such as sadness and anger.

Brown

Brown is an earthy colour. Naturally, colour brown relates to comfort, security and a down to earth nature.

Combination of colour for outfits

In Colour Psychology, we have the basic colour scheme secondary colour scheme and the tertiary colour scheme.

The basic colours are white, beige, grey, light blue, pink, yellow, orange, black, brown, navy, green, red and purple.

Secondary colours are colour combinations created by the equal mixture of two basic colours.

The combination of primary and secondary colours is known as tertiary or intermediate colours, due to their compound nature.

Red

The red and blue colour combination is one of our all-time favored looks.

We love how you can completely transform a pair of jeans with a tailored red jacket and a pair of wedge shoe.

It is business up top and party on the bottom.

Orange

Orange and blue is the perfect colour scheme to use for a colour blocking technique. Opt for blue pants and add an orange top or choose a piece that mixes the perfect blend of both colours.

For something a little different, try a burnt orange mix with a darker navy blue. Whichever way you choose to wear these shades, be sure to add the perfect shoe.

Yellow

Try partnering a smart yellow blazer with a simple grey skirt or pair of blue jean. Then, add a fresh white shirt and green accessories for a bright new everyday look.

Green

Fresh and clean, green and yellow looks great on most complexions.

If you are warm toned, focus on mustard, khaki and dark green. If you are cool toned, sharpen up an outfit by adding bright yellows and iridescent greens.

Blue

Soft pinks and blues may sound subtle, but when styled in the right way, they can be as eye-catching as a bright pop of colour.

A regal blue dress, paired with a casual flat turquoise shoe will see you looking picture perfect regardless of the occasion.

Purple

Coral is flattering for all skin tones, and the deep rich tones of purple give it just the right amount of contrast to ensure it is not too striking.

Try a coral top matched with a bright purple bag or shoe and break it up a little with some gold accessories.

White

While white goes with anything, nothing looks more fantastic than when it is paired with purple.

It makes your skin look creamy, and it just oozes femininity and sensuality.

This marriage is so versatile that you can also mix in some gold and silver accessories and convert a daytime high tea look to a night out with friends.

Black

Whether it is a dress that perfectly combines this brilliant colour combination or individual items, orange and black, is the new black.

Nothing lifts a black outfit more than a bright, bold colour and orange certainly does it.

