Simon Ekpa stopped Nigeria, Finland bilateral ties before arrest- Ambassador

As Nigerians await the arraignment of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) chieftain, Simon Ekpa, before court, the Finland Ambassador to Nigeria, Sanna Selin, has claimed that the IPOB leader’s arrest has unblocked bilateral relations between Nigeria and the European nation.

Selin said that Ekpa, to achieve his agenda, had been blocking Finland from going into any bilateral agreement with the West African nation.

She made the allegations at the State House on Friday when she presented a Letter of Credence to Nigerian President Bola Tinubu,

The Finnish representative, in a statement released by the presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, and made available to newsmen.

“Simon Ekpa has been hindering bilateral relations. The cooperation between our two countries is going very well now, and the National Security Adviser has been providing all the evidence”.

“I salute you for all the ongoing reforms in the country. They are not easy. Even though it is painful, it is the only way Nigeria can progress. It is essential for the country. Finland has been involved in peace mediation as well. We also have opportunities for Nigeria in energy. We can work and make it a realisable dream.”

Tinubu, after listening to the Finnish, commended the government for arresting and engaging in trial of Ekpa, saying the government will not tolerate actions and statements that could lead to divisiveness among citizens.

He commended the Finnish authorities for the timely intervention that safeguarded the nation’s integrity and mitigated an action that threatened peaceful coexistence.

“I must thank you for your record on safeguarding human rights in our country with the trial of Simon Ekpa. Nigeria is indivisible. We have been through turbulent times, and we don’t want to promote terrorism.

“I am a child born into activism, but not divisiveness. We need cohesion and cooperation to bring about development. Our watchword is stability and cohesion to move the country forward.

“The National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, has informed me. I know what the rule of law means. The rule of law safeguards our democratic credentials, morals and values. We must respect the rule of law,” the President said.

The President noted that the Ambassador’s priorities, including ICT, agriculture, and education, will directly impact the country’s development.

“Nigeria is undergoing a series of necessary reforms to stimulate growth and prosperity. Thank you also for the humanitarian support in the North East. I believe that we can work together,” he added.