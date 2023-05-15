SilverBird stimulates awareness for Fast X movie, targets N1bn box office

Following requests from Nigerians on new edition of the Fast and Furious movie series, Fast X, the SilverBird Film Distribution has hit major roads to strengthen awareness around the latest series and inform the public of arrival dates at its cinemas across the country.

During the roadshow to stimulate the number of Nigerians that would come out to watch the movie, Fast X, the 10th edition of the Fast and Furious franchise, the firm announced that the movie would hit cinemas nationwide on Friday 19th of May, 2023.

Amid the roadshow which started at SilverBird Galleria in Victoria Island to Lekki Phase 1, Nigerians, yesterday, had a wild experience of what awaited them when they finally seat in the cinemas to watch the 10th series.

The automobile display especially fast movements of cars including those produced by JAC J7 by JAC Nigeria motors, and bikes rekindled Lagosians’ memories of previous scenes.

Aside from that, the Silverbird has placed a N1 billion box office target on the movie which has been described as highly filled with sophisticated driving skills and speed that were not in the previous series.

The Marketing Manager, SilverBird Film Distribution, Otega Williams Uwagho, who disclosed this and rated the movie 10 out of 10, said that many Nigerians after watching the movie would be yearning to watch it again.

While arguing that the movie is filled with memories that cannot be discarded easily, he stated that the performance bar was raised by the producer beyond expectations.

The Marketing manager added that this informed the reason they decided to embark on a roadshow that further explains to Nigerians what has been included in the new movie.

“We wanted to do something different from what people are used to and what we have been doing. Since Fast and Furious is about cars and car racing, we decided to introduce cyclers, bikers, and bring some sports cars that will bring beauty and create awareness for the movie, Fast X also known as Fast and Furious 10. ‘

“People are waiting to see the premiere of the movie and we are expecting One Billion Naira Box Office for Fast and Furious X, so we need to do everything to achieve that goal. In previous episodes of Fast and Furious, we have always surpassed our target.

“Nigerians should expect something different from this episode with more bike stunts, car stunts, and new cast that were introduced, people should watch out for Fast 10.”

On the target, he stated that the firm had surpassed previous targets and that Fast X would not be exceptional, saying “Those that have partnered with us on this project see what we are doing and they decided that they have to partner with us on this because they have products that go along with the speed that was displayed in the movie.

“The year when Nigerians buy CDs has gone and that is why we believe that the target can be achieved effectively. So, we can say that piracy has reduced drastically in Nigeria compared to many years ago. Previous movies that we have been showing in the cinemas have not been pirated and I believe that this movie will never suffer any piracy challenge”.

