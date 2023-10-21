Sierra Leone Police arrests Nigerian link to Lagos girlfriend murder

The Sierra Leonean police force has arrested a 26years old Nigerian who fled to the country after he allegedly killed his girlfriend in Lagos State.

Nnanyereugo, who fled to the West African nation, was arrested days after the Lagos police command declared him wanted over the murder of his girlfriend in the state.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the development on Saturday, disclosed that the command alerted both local and foreign security agencies to fast-track his arrest after he fled from the state.

“He was arrested by the Sierra Leone Police Force, and we are working on extraditing him back to the country,” he added.

Earlier, the Police Command had declared Nnanyereugo wanted for the death of his girlfriend.

The police, in a statement, said Nnanyereugo was suspected to have murdered the 21-year-old lady on July 13, 2023, in his home at Oral Estate in the Ajah area of the state.

The statement read in part, “Following the exhaustion of all available options to bring him in, he is declared wanted.

The suspect is 26, approximately 5’95’9 ft tall, and hails from Abia State. He is dark in complexion and speaks English, Igbo, and pidgin English fluently.

“If seen, please contact the nearest police station or call 0803 688 5727.”

