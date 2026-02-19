Sierra Leone bestows national honour on General Oluyede

The President of Sierra Leone, Julius Bio, has decorated Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, with the prestigious Grand Commander of the Order of the Rokel, in recognition of his significant contributions to regional peace and stability.

The honor acknowledges General Oluyede’s exemplary service during his deployment with the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG), where he played a pivotal role in securing peace amid challenging circumstances in Sierra Leone.

The award ceremony highlighted Oluyede’s leadership and dedication, noting his role as a Platoon Commander responsible for guarding the residence of Sierra Leone’s then Head of State, demonstrating unwavering commitment to governmental stability and security.

The event took place yesterday during the 17th Armed Forces Day celebrations of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces in Freetown, recognizing the sacrifices of Nigerian personnel who contributed to restoring peace and order in the country.

In the citation read during the parade, it was noted that General Oluyede “served in ECOMOG in Sierra Leone in addition to other operational accomplishments,” underscoring his broader military achievements.

It further detailed his deployment “as a Platoon Commander at the residence of the then Sierra Leone Head of State between 1992 and 1994, where his exemplary service, leadership, and unwavering commitment to peace and governmental stability were demonstrated.”

The decoration also serves as a tribute to all Nigerian officers and soldiers who served under ECOMOG, reflecting the enduring partnership between Nigeria and Sierra Leone in promoting West African security.

General Oluyede, who assumed the role of Chief of Defence Staff in October 2025, continues to build on his distinguished career, which includes numerous honors for his service in various capacities.

This recognition strengthens bilateral ties between Sierra Leone and Nigeria, emphasizing their shared history and mutual respect forged through collaborative peacekeeping efforts in the region.