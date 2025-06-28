Sick Nigerian leaders should resign like Ganduje- Obi

Anambra state former governor, Peter Obi, has urged President Bola Tinubu, governors, and other public officeholders to emulate the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Abduallhi Gandduje, who resigned from office over a health challenge, saying this is the way to go.

Obi, who commended Ganduje for his resignation on health grounds, described the move as a timely challenge to the president and other political leaders who cannot deliver optimally due to health challenges to adopt the Kano state former governor’s strategy who identified his health as a major challenge that would limit his performance.

The former presidential candidate commended Ganduje on Saturday, barely 24 hours after the former governor stepped down from his position as the APC national chairman.

Obi said: “I must commend Dr. Ganduje for prioritising his health above all else. With his health reportedly in decline, it is both wise and honourable to step aside, knowing that he may no longer be able to render the level of service required by the party, the people, and the nation. By this exemplary action, Dr. Ganduje has thrown a challenge to other leaders who, due to health-related issues, are no longer able to deliver optimally. I sincerely hope they take a cue from him.”

Wishing Ganduje a fulfilling retirement, the former Anambra State governor said that Nigeria, at its critical stage, the country needed a leader who is mentally and physically fit to lead.

He stated, “The challenges confronting our nation today require leaders who are not only competent but also physically and mentally fit, leaders with the capacity and agility to respond decisively and promptly to pressing issues.

“At this critical point and difficult time, we can no longer afford leadership defined by medical tourism, long holidays, or absenteeism caused by age-related ailments. These things are taking a serious toll on our development.”