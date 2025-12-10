Shuaibu hands over Customs FOU operations to new comptroller

In compliance with the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) directives, Assistant Comptroller General (ACG) Mohammed Shuaibu, has handed reins of command at the Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone A Ikeja to the new Comptroller, Gambo Aliyu.

Shuaibu, who left the Zone days after his promotion by the commission, charged Aliyu to intensify the fight against smugglers across southwest region of the country.

In his handing-over address on Wednesday, Shuaibu described the occasion as another significant milestone in his professional journey.

He expressed deep appreciation to Almighty God, Comptroller General of Customs, CGC Bashir Adeniyi, and management team, for the trust and support extended to him throughout his tenure.

According to him, serving as Comptroller of FOU Zone A had been both an honor and a privilege. He commended officers of the Unit for their dedication, resilience, and teamwork, noting that their collective efforts led to notable successes in combating smuggling.

“Together, we confronted high-profile challenges and upheld the highest standards of professionalism in addressing emerging issues,” he said.

Reflecting on his seven months in office, Shuaibu described the period as eventful and rewarding, adding that the Unit significantly suppressed smuggling activities through strategic operations.

He revealed that the Unit recorded 476 interceptions involving 761 seized items, with a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N10,051,812,208.00.

The seized items included: 23,000 bags of foreign parboiled rice (equivalent to 38 trailer loads), 94 used vehicles (tokunbo) 2,350 kg of Cannabis Sativa and 1,820 jerrycans of PMS

Other remarkable seizures comprised: 15 assorted rifles, 4,841 rounds of ammunition, 2 industrial drones, 25 kg of crystal methamphetamine, 4 cylinders of explosives (50 kg each, made in Russia) and $20,000 USD and 110,000 CFA (worth N31 million)

He also disclosed that eight containers of expired pharmaceutical products valued at N7.5 billion were handed over to NAFDAC for further action.

On revenue recovery, ACG Shuaibu stated that the Unit intensified compliance checks on questionable import and export consignments, issuing Demand Notices (DNs) that generated N419,202,459.85.

He congratulated his successor, Comptroller Aliyu, expressing confidence that the new leadership would consolidate on the Unit’s achievements and introduce fresh strategies for enhanced performance.

The incoming Comptroller, Gombo Aliyu, thanked the CGC and management for the opportunity to serve in this strategic capacity, acknowledging the outstanding contributions of his predecessor.

He emphasized the Unit’s vital role in combating smuggling and safeguarding Nigeria’s economic interests, particularly within the strategically sensitive Lagos operational corridor.

Comptroller Aliyu outlined his key priorities, which include:

Strengthening enforcement operations upholding professionalism, discipline, and integrity enhancing collaboration with security agencies and stakeholders Improving officers’ welfare and capacity development

Promoting open communication, transparency, and teamwork

He further highlighted three guiding principles that will shape his administration: Change Management, Compliance Management and Reputational Management

He called for unity, dedication, and renewed commitment from officers, assuring them of responsible and constructive engagement with the media. He also wished ACG Shuaibu continued success in his future endeavors.

The event concluded with the presentation of gifts by the Customs Officers’ Wives Association (COWA) and the officers and men of the Unit, followed by the ceremonial cutting of the cake.