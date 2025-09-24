Shops, markets to shut down ahead Olubadan’s coronation

Markets across Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, will be shut on Friday, September 26, in honour of the coronation of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasheed Adewolu Ladoja.

The Babaloja-General of Oyo State, Asiwaju Yekeen Abass, announced the directive, urging all market leaders and traders to suspend commercial activities in solidarity with the historic occasion.

The closure, according to the market leader on Wednesday, will affect markets in all eleven local government areas of Ibadan, as a mark of respect for the coronation, which will take place at Mapo Hall, where traders are expected to attend in large numbers.

Abass said the decision demonstrates the trading community’s loyalty to the traditional institution and congratulated Oba Ladoja on behalf of all zonal leaders and market executives.

He also appealed for strict compliance with the directive and encouraged traders to join the celebrations, describing the day as one that would further strengthen unity and cultural pride in Ibadanland.