Shooting continues in Lekki, residents defy curfew directive

Hours after military personnel launched an attack on EndSARS protesters at Lekki tollgate which claimed lives, shooting has continued on unabated within Lekki and its environs, just as residents defied the 24 hours curfew imposed by the Lagos State Government to restore normalcy to the state.

As gathered, the shooting started with the military storming the protest venue at about 7 pm yesterday was said to have continued throw the night and on Wednesday morning with several residents panicking after gunshots sound enveloped the air at intervals.

Through a video obtained by The Guild, one of the EndSARS protest convener, Obianuju Udeh, professionally known as DJ Switch, was seen with other protesters scampering for safety after gunshots rent the air.

The Guild learnt that in spite of the Nigerian Army denying that none of its personnel participated in the attack that claimed lives and over 25 protesters injured, more military officers have been deployed to the axis with shooting allegedly from their end.

A resident of the community, Adewale Ogunmola, told The Guild that none of the residents could sleep considering the gunshots released by the military officers and Policemen that have occupied strategic locations within communities.

Ogunmola, who condemned actions of the security personnel, appealed to our correspondent to adhere to safety in order to avoid been hit by stray bullets that were flying around the communities.

DJ Switch hinted that another protester was been rushed to the hospital for medical treatment after sustaining injuries at the Lekki tollgate, a major venue of the protest that started over 14 days ago across the country.

Video obtained by The Guild showed some of the protesters bleeding after sustaining gunshot wounds while other demonstrators including Obianuju Udeh, professionally known as DJ Switch, were seen assisting the injured victims to possibly extract the bullets from their body.

She said: There is no curfew right now. We have some people present but the number we have here is not enough. We need all of you to come out because these men are ready to do whatever is within their reach to ensure that they stop us from getting the change that we all desire in the country.

According to her, currently, the security personnel are positioned on the Lekki-Epe Expressway and are still shooting at us even after we have decided to step back a bit from the scene.

On the curfew, meanwhile, it was observed that the restriction recorded less than 100 per cent compliance from residents

