A 28-year-old man, identified as Gbenga Kikiowo, has cited the fame of notorious armed robbers, including Ishola Oyenusi, Lawrence Anini, and Shina Rambo as reasons that led to his decision of venturing into robbery.

The suspect said that the motive behind involvement in the robbery was to become popular as other known notorious armed robbers across the country, as well as extend his operations beyond the shores of Nigeria.

Kikiowo, who was arrested by the Nigerian Police, Ondo Command, explained that he ventured into robbery at the age of seven in Igbara-Oke, Ifedore Local Government Area of the state.

Responding to journalists’ questions after he was paraded on Thursday, at the state police headquarters in Akure, the suspect disclosed that before his arrest, he had participated in a robbery operation in Ghana and that he was an ex-convict.

Okikiowo, who hinted that he had been sent to jail on three different occasions, after being caught by the law enforcement agency during robbery operations, blame relatives for his actions, saying they cast a spiritual spell on him and that was why he has been unable to repent.

On how police detectives apprehended him, Kikiowo said that he was nabbed while on his way to buy bullets ahead of an operation within the Oke-Aro area of the state capital.

“I called my partner who normally goes with me for operations. I informed him that I have a gun with me but there’s no bullet. So he told me to bring the gun down to Akure from Ife which I did. It was on our way to buy the cartridge that we were arrested by the Scorpion Squad of the police.

“Honestly, I don’t have any genuine reason for what led me to crime because I was born into a very rich family. I suddenly started stealing from my parents. They believed in traditional custom and that’s what they practice, so the more they use spiritual solutions to cast out the spell, the more I steal.

The suspect, who disclosed that after several successful operations in Ghana, he and other members of his gang relocated to Nigeria and were arrested during a robbery operation in 2015 which resulted in them been kept in the Olokuta prison.

“My father’s name is Kikiowo Ayodele. He’s a very popular man in Igbara-Oke axis and married six wives with 24 children. He’s a well-known retired soldier and also a farmer. He is rich in his own capability, not educated but believes in his rugged life and farming.

“My last hope was the gun I was caught with because I had made up my mind to quit local crime for big ones, like going internationally. That’s why I took the risk to look for a gun. I wanted to become an international armed robber like Mufu Olosha Oko and Oyenusi because I wanted my name to reign. I believed that it’s through the crime that it could reign,” he said.

Kikiowo added that if not for the gun, there was no way the police would have arrested him, stressing that he believed more in using intelligence to operate than ammunition, noting I don’t look for money when I enter your room. I smell money.

On his part, the State Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, noted that the suspect was arrested following a report the command received on May 24, 2021, from a reliable source about the move of a gang of armed robbers to carry out a robbery operation in Akure metropolis.

The police boss said upon the report, detectives swung into action, and in the process, one Kikiowo and alongside one of his gang members, a 25-year-old Tope Aladeloye, were arrested around Oke-Aro in Akure.

“The suspects also confessed to have been involved in other robbery operations within and around Ondo State. Items recovered are, one pump action gun,” he added.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police said that Kikiowo and others paraded for criminal activities across the state would be charged to court as soon as investigations were completed.

