Shettima visits El-Rufai over mother’s death

Vice President Kashim Shettima has paid a condolence visit to former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, following the death of his mother, Hajiya Umma El-Rufai.

The visit comes amid tributes to the late matriarch, whose passing has drawn condolences from political leaders and associates across the country, reflecting her influence within her community.

During the visit on Monday at El-Rufai’s Abuja residence, the Vice President described the deceased as “a woman of great virtue and a pillar of strength for her family.”

He also prayed for strength, patience, and fortitude for El-Rufai and his family during the mourning period.

Family members have continued to receive visitors since the burial, with public officials and prominent figures paying their respects.

Hajiya Umma died on Friday, March 27, in Cairo, Egypt, and was laid to rest in Abuja on Sunday, March 29. Dignitaries at the funeral included Peter Obi, Governor Uba Sani, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, and Isa Pantami.