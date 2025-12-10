Shettima to spearhead executive meeting on open grazing

Amid the recurring clashes between farmers and herders across the country, President Bola Tinubu has directed Vice President Kashim Shettima to convene an emergency meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) to address the contentious issue of ranching.

This new directive is poised to discuss a lasting solution to the crisis of open grazing, serving as a key approach laid out by President Tinubu during his declaration of a national security emergency.

Tinubu, in his pronouncement on Wednesday, called for a decisive shift in the nation’s livestock management practices as part of the newly declared national security emergency.

He urged herders across the country to end open grazing and embrace a more regulated system that aligns with contemporary realities and long-term national interests.

Tinubu emphasized that ranching remains the sustainable path forward, noting that it offers a modern, conflict-reducing alternative capable of promoting food security, environmental protection, and national cohesion.

According to him, adopting ranching will not only prevent recurring clashes but also position the livestock sector for significant growth and stability.

The President also appealed to herders in possession of illegal firearms to surrender such weapons immediately, warning that the government will no longer tolerate acts that endanger communities or undermine public safety.

He stressed that restoring peace requires collective commitment and compliance with security directives.