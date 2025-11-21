Shettima to attend G20 in South Africa

Vice President Kashim Shettima has left Abuja for Johannesburg, South Africa, to represent President Bola Tinubu at the G20 Leaders’ Summit, scheduled for November 22–23.

President Tinubu, who was initially expected to attend the high-level meeting, postponed his trip to remain in Nigeria and receive further security briefings following recent attacks in Kebbi and Kwara States.

The change in Nigeria’s representation at the summit was confirmed on Monday in a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications in the Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha.

Nigeria’s invitation to the summit was extended by South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, who currently chairs the G20. The meeting, holding at Johannesburg Expo Centre, will bring together leaders of the world’s major economies, as well as officials from the European Union, African Union, and global financial institutions.

At the summit, Shettima is expected to participate in high-level sessions on economic cooperation, development funding, global stability, and Africa’s role in multilateral decision-making.

The Vice President is expected to return to Nigeria at the conclusion of his engagements, following official activities planned during his participation in the high-level international forum.