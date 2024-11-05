Shettima hands over freed minors to Kaduna, Kano Govs

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has handed over the freed underage protesters to the Kaduna and Kano state governors, following their release by the Abuja High Court.

The underage protesters, who were arrested during the demonstration against the Federal Government policies, were released to the state governors after their case was struck out by the court.

The ceremony held at the presidential villa in Abuja on Tuesday, was attended by several government officials.

Shettima, who represented President Bola, released the demonstrators comprising minors and adults to Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani and Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf.

Present at the State House Auditorium, were Ministers of Education Tunji Alausa; Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Nentawe Yilwatda, and Environment, Balarabe Lawal.

Other officials included Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Tanko Sununu, and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement for the North-West, Abdullahi Yakasai.

This development came after Tinubu directed the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, to withdraw the suit against the protesters before the court.

The charges against the demonstrators at the court were bordering on treason and terrorism but were struck out after the apex government withdrew its case against the protesters.