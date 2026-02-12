Shettima departs for AU summit in Ethiopia

Vice President Kashim Shettima has left Abuja to represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 2026 African Union Summit, joining fellow continental leaders in discussions aimed at advancing shared priorities across Africa.

Accompanied by cabinet ministers and senior government officials, the Vice President is expected to hold bilateral meetings with political and business leaders, strengthening Nigeria’s diplomatic ties, economic collaborations, and strategic partnerships throughout the continent.

The departure took place on Thursday from Abuja, with Shettima en route to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he will participate in sessions focused on sustainable development goals and continental cooperation.

While in Addis Ababa, he will attend the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of AU Heads of State and Government and the 30th General Assembly, scheduled for February 14 and 15, 2026, respectively.

The summit offers a crucial platform for Nigeria to contribute to discussions on development financing, health resilience, institutional strengthening, and reducing dependency through enhanced local manufacturing capabilities.

Following the engagements, Vice President Shettima is expected to return to Nigeria, highlighting the country’s active role in shaping Africa’s collective agenda for progress, unity, and sustainable development.