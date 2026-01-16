Shettima departs Abuja for Guinea’s president inauguration

Vice President Kashim Shettima has left Abuja to represent President Bola Tinubu at the inauguration of Guinea’s newly elected President, Mamadi Doumbouya.

According to a statement signed by Shettima’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha, the vice president’s trip also seeks to strengthen economic partnerships and foster bilateral trade between Nigeria and Guinea. Nigerian exports to Guinea, including manufactured goods and agricultural products, recently reached $3.29 million, the statement noted.

Shettima will attend the inauguration on Saturday, January 18, 2026, at the GLC Stadium in Nongo, Conakry, marking the formal return of Guinea to constitutional governance after a four-year military-led transition following the 2021 coup that ousted former President Alpha Condé.

After the ceremony in Guinea, the vice president will proceed to Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, to participate in the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum from January 19–23. The forum, themed “A Spirit of Dialogue,” will convene global leaders from government, business, science, and culture to discuss frontier technologies, sustainable growth, and equitable global development.

Nkwocha said Shettima’s engagements are designed to advance Nigeria’s investment and economic reform agenda while promoting Africa’s role in shaping a resilient and inclusive global economy. “The main objective is to determine how innovations such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and advanced energy systems can be responsibly applied to unlock new growth opportunities, expand access across emerging markets, and invest in skills for a changing workforce,” the statement added.

The vice president is expected to return to Nigeria after concluding his engagements in Davos, bringing insights from both diplomatic and global economic discussions back to the country.