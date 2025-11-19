Shettima arrives Kebbi for security assessment after students’ abduction

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived at the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport in Birnin Kebbi, accompanied by the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Zubaida Umar, the Minister of Women Affairs, and other senior officials.

Acting on the directive of President Bola Tinubu, the Vice President is expected to deliver the President’s message to the people of the state and receive a detailed briefing on the situation for onward communication to the President.

Shettima’s engagements are expected to focus on direct interaction with affected families and consultations with state officials, as pressure mounts on the federal government to deliver swift results.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu had earlier condemned the attack and the abduction of 25 schoolgirls from the Kebbi school, offering condolences to the families of the victims.

“The rescue of these girls must not be delayed under any circumstances,” the President stressed in a statement.

As reported by The Guild, the abduction, carried out on Sunday, resulted in the killing of the school’s Vice Principal, Hassan Makuku, who reportedly confronted the attackers in a desperate attempt to protect the students.

Security agencies say a combined tactical team is currently combing nearby forests in what authorities describe as an intensified hunt for the abductors and the missing girls.

In addition, the gravity of the situation has forced changes to President Tinubu’s international schedule, leading to the postponement of his planned trips to South Africa for the G20 Summit and Angola for the AU–EU Summit.