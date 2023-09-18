Shettima appoints Obi’s running mate brother as special adviser

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has appointed spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) Hakeem Baba-Ahmed as the special adviser on political issues to his office.
Baba-Ahmed is the elder brother of Datti Baba-Ahmed, the running mate of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi in the February 25 election.
Shettima’s decision to a brother to his opponent during the 2023 Presidential Election was made public on Monday was Baba-Ahmed through his official social media handle.
Baba-Ahmed disclosed that he has accepted the appointment and described Shettima’s decision as a honour and an opportunity for him to help contribute to building the country.
“It is time to make it public that I have accepted the call to serve as Special Adviser (Political) to the Vice President.
“This is not the time for fence-sitting or criticism when you can be useful in turning the country round. I am honored and humbled. Please pray for me and Nigeria.”
Baba-Ahmed was a former chief of staff to Bukola Saraki, former senate president between 2017 and 2019, and acted perfectly to guide the lawmaker on his decision.
