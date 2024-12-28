Shettima apologizes to Sokoto airstrike victims’ relatives

The Vice President Kashim Shettima has expressed heartfelt condolences and an apology to the Sokoto State government and people following the tragic loss of lives during a joint military operation against the Lakurawa terrorist group in two communities.

Shettima expressed regret for the civilian casualties incurred during the attack and the pain felt by the affected families.

“I must say that we are sorry and dismayed by the civilian losses and the immense suffering that follows in such difficult times,” said Mr Shettima.

The operation targeted terrorist hideouts in the Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa communities in the Silame Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

In a statement on Saturday by his spokesperson, Stanley Nkwocha, the Vice President expressed deep sympathy to the families of those mistakenly affected by the military onslaught on the terrorist group.

He noted that it was one of those rare, sorrowful moments when innocent civilians are caught in the crossfire during the ongoing efforts to rid the country of all forms of terror.

“I would like to extend my deep sympathies and condolences to the government and people of Sokoto State, particularly to the families of those who lost their lives in this joint operation.

“The operation, conducted by both the air and land components of Operation Fansan Yamma, was aimed at neutralising the Lakurawa terrorist group at their hideouts in the Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa communities,” Shettima said.

The vice president called for understanding, highlighting the sacrifices made by the military in their efforts to protect civilians.

“Our gallant men and women of the armed forces are paying the ultimate price to protect the lives of those caught in the crossfire,” he said.

Shettima, on behalf of the military, expressed regret over the incident and called for continued support for the troops.

He emphasised that with valuable information from the local population, the military would be able to carry out operations with greater precision, targeting terrorists while minimising harm to innocent civilians.

“President Bola Tinubu’s administration remains steadfast in its commitment to eradicating terror groups and other criminal elements from the country.

“On behalf of our brave officers, I apologise for this tragic loss. I urge you to continue supporting our troops as they work to ensure a safer nation for us all,” Mr Shettima assured.

The vice president stressed that security was a collective responsibility, calling on all Nigerians to unite in the fight against terrorism.

The Defence Headquarters clarified the death of 10 civilians in Gidan Bisa and Gidan Ruutuwa in Sokoto.

Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, explained that the joint operation by the air and land components of Operation Fassan Yamma on December 25 was a response to confirmed terrorist activity in the region.