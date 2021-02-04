Sheraton Lagos, Abuja line up Valentine’s day activities

As lovers gear up for Valentine’s Day on February 14, Sheraton Lagos Hotel and Sheraton Abuja Hotel said they have lined up packages to make the day memorable for lovers.

Sheraton’s Cluster General Manager for Nigeria, Rex A.J Nijhof spoke on the hotels’ preparation: “The Valentine’s period creates the best opportunities to appreciate loved ones. Therefore, we decided to go the extra mile to make it one that will be remembered by couples and families forever.

“Our properties in Lagos and Abuja will feature Valentine’s Day themes and décor at various picturesque locations within the hotels where visitors can have great fun and taking selfies to capture the moments spent.”

At Sheraton Lagos, the hotel said it has curated an inspiring weekend getaway package with inclusive of breakfast for two adults. It said: “For those who are unable to take the whole weekend, we have a delightful Valentine’s day offer which is inclusive of breakfast and dinner for two adults, delicious cupcakes in your room and more. Dinner will be enjoyed amidst the tunes of a saxophonist to spark up the evening.

“If you are looking to create that unforgettable moment with your partner, we have created the unique opportunity with our Presidential suite package. With a candle lit dinner for two in your suite, rose petals, breakfast in bed, bubble baths while sipping champagne and a full bar at your disposal, this package is sure to leave lifetime memories for both of you as it will be truly enriching.”