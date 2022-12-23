Shell promises Niger Delta farmers €15M compensation

The management of the Dutch oil firm, Shell, has promised to abide by the judgement approving €15 million compensation to farmers whose crops were damaged by pollution caused by crude oil that leaked from pipelines laid by the company in Ogoniland, Nigeria.

Shell’s decision to pay the compensation that was approved by a Dutch Appeals Court, ends over 13 years of legal battles between the firm and the Nigerians affected by pollution in the Niger Delta axis of the country.

The legal battle lasted so long that the original farmers that approached the court have passed on, but their survivors and the affected communities pushed on.

The oil firm announced plans to pay affected farmers and members of the communities the due compensation on Friday through a statement made available to newsmen, barely a year after the court ruled on the case.

Shell disclosed that it had reached a deal with the Dutch environmental group, Milieudefensie, which had been helping the affected Ogoni communities pursue their claims before the court.

Aside from the compensation, the farmers were also demanding that Shell’s Nigerian branch through its parent company must install new pipeline equipment to prevent further devastating spills.

“Under the settlement, The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd (SPDC) as operator of the SPDC joint venture, will pay an amount of EUR 15 million for the benefit of the communities and the individual claimants,” it said in a statement.

It stated that installations of a leak detection system have been carried out on 20 pipeline segments in accordance with the Dutch court ruling.

Despite acknowledging that the settlement follows up on the Dutch court ruling, the oil firm said the agreement was on a no admission of liability basis, and “settles all claims and ends all pending litigation related to the spills”.

It would be recalled that four Nigerian farmers and fishermen, who sued on behalf of others, dragged Shell before court in the Netherlands, asking that the firm pays for cleaning up spills from its pipelines in the Niger Delta.

They were aided by Milieudefensie, the Dutch branch of Friends of the Earth, after Shell continuously attributed pollution to sabotage and had cleaned up affected areas.

“It is a great relief to all of us that after the years of a legal battle with Shell, we will soon be recipients of this money as compensation for all we have lost,” said Eric Dooh, one of the current plaintiffs.

Milieudefensie’s director, Donald Pols, said that the settlement will allow the plaintiffs and their communities to finally get on with their lives.

“If we look at the court case as a whole, the major gain is that a new standard has been set: companies will no longer be able to get away with pollution and with ignoring human rights. Now they can be called to account.”

