Sheikh Muyideen Bello is a beacon of moral guidance” – Atiku

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Sheikh Muyideen Bello, a revered Islamic cleric whose teachings and leadership influenced lives across Nigeria and beyond.

In a statement, Atiku described Sheikh Bello as a “beacon of moral guidance,” noting that his sermons were not only spiritually enriching but also emphasized the values of love, unity, and compassion that are essential for societal progress.

“I received with a heavy heart the news of the passing of Sheikh Muyideen Bello, a revered Islamic cleric whose teachings and insight touched countless lives across Nigeria and beyond,” Atiku said.

He highlighted the late cleric’s role as an advocate for peace and a dedicated servant of Allah, whose unwavering commitment to fostering unity and compassion had a profound impact on both the Muslim Ummah and the wider Nigerian community.

“His departure is a profound loss, not just to the Muslim Ummah but to the entire nation. As we mourn this monumental loss, we take solace in the fact that his legacy of service and his contributions to humanity will continue to inspire generations to come,” Atiku added.

Offering his condolences, Atiku extended heartfelt sympathies on behalf of his family to Sheikh Bello’s family, the Muslim community, and all those who benefited from his teachings. He prayed for Allah to grant the late cleric Al-Jannah Firdaus and to provide his loved ones with the strength to endure the loss.

Sheikh Muyideen Bello was widely known for his moral clarity, spiritual leadership, and advocacy for peaceful coexistence. His passing marks a significant loss to the nation, but his teachings and legacy will remain a guiding light for many.

“May his soul rest in peace. Amin,” Atiku concluded.

The loss of Sheikh Bello has been met with an outpouring of grief across the country, with many paying tribute to his impactful life and enduring message of faith and unity.