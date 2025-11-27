Sheikh Dahiru was an advocate of peace – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has eulogized the deceased cleric, Dairu Bauchi, over his dedication to Islam alongside proactive efforts for peace and unity among Nigerians, prior to his demise.

Tinubu, while expressing profound sorrow over Bauchi’s passing, said that the religious figure, a renowned Bauchi-based Islamic cleric and leader of the Tijjaniyya Muslim Brotherhood, the late Sheikh as a moral compass dedicated his life to teaching, preaching, and promoting peace and piety Emphasizing that his death is a monumental loss, not only to his family and followers but also to the nation.

The president relayed that Bauchi bestowed moral support to him during lead-up to the 2023 elections to ensure he gets the Nigeria: presidential position as well as his contribution to the All Progressive Congress, APC.

“Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi was a teacher, a father, and a voice of moderation and reason,” Tinubu said about the clergyman who died on Thursday.

“As both a preacher and a notable exegete of the Holy Quran, he was an advocate of peace and piety. His death has created a huge void,”he added.

Tinubu extended condolences to the clerics family, followers across Nigeria and beyond. He urged them to honor his memory by upholding his teachings of peaceful coexistence, strengthening their relationship with God, and showing kindness to humanity.