Shehu Sani cautions Wike against challenging military officers

The former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has cautioned the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, against what he described as “stunts with soldiers” following the minister’s confrontation with military personnel over an alleged illegal occupation of land in Abuja.

Sani’s comment comes in the wake of a tense encounter between Wike and armed soldiers who reportedly prevented officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) from halting construction work on a disputed plot of land in Gaduwa District, Abuja.

In a post on his verified X handle on Tuesday, Sani commended Wike for his performance in the FCT but warned that his methods should not involve military confrontation.

“Wike is doing an excellent job in Abuja but should not be encouraged to do this kind of stunt with soldiers,” the former lawmaker wrote.

It was gathered that the soldiers claimed to be acting under the instruction of a former Chief of Naval Staff, retired Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo.

FCTA officials, led by the Director of Development Control, had visited the site to stop what the administration described as an “illegal development” lacking proper documentation and approval.

Wike, who personally visited the site, expressed anger over the military’s interference and condemned the action as “lawless and unacceptable.”

He stated that no individual, regardless of their past position, had the right to intimidate government officials or obstruct law enforcement.

“I don’t understand how somebody who once held such a position cannot approach my office to say, ‘Look, this is what is going on.’ But simply because he’s a military man, he thinks he can use that to intimidate Nigerians. I am not one of those that will succumb to blackmail or intimidation,” Wike said.

The minister revealed that when FCTA officials requested the required documents from those claiming ownership of the land, none were produced. He insisted that the rule of law must apply to all citizens, warning that the administration would not tolerate any misuse of military power to obstruct legitimate urban regulation.

However, Senator Sani, while acknowledging Wike’s zeal to restore order and sanity in Abuja’s land administration, urged the minister to exercise caution and rely on civil authority rather than engage the military.