Sheffield Utd appoints Wilder after sacking ex-manager

English Championship side, Sheffield United, have confirmed the appointment of Chris Wilder as new manager following a dismal start to the season which led to the sacking of Ruben Selles.

Sheffield confirmed the appointment of Wilder, who turns 58 next week in a deal to run until summer of 2027 – affirming a third managerial spell at the Brammall Lane.

The Englishman, who left the Blades in June following a play-off final defeat to Sunderland in Wembley gets the nod to return to Sheffield dugout in the aftermath of last weekend’s 5-0 trashing from Ipswich Town which proved to be the last straw of Selles having lost all league games this so far this season leaving the kun rock bottom of the Championship table.

On Monday, Sheffield United board of directors released a statement on the appointment which reads: “Following a difficult start to the season, the board felt it necessary to make a change in order to stabilise performances and strengthen our push for promotion.

“While the adoption of a different style of play was pursued with ambition, results have clearly not met expectations.

“Chris Wilder returns with proven leadership and an unparalleled understanding of Sheffield United. We are confident he is the right person to restore momentum, unite the squad and supporters and deliver the results necessary to achieve our objectives this season.

“We would like to thank Ruben Selles for his hard work and professionalism during his time at the club. Responsibility for recent results lies with us as owners, and we remain fully committed to supporting the team and pursuing promotion.”