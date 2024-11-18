Shari’a Court clears Jigawa commissioner from adultery act

An Upper Shari’a Court sitting at Kofar Kudu in Kano State has cleared Jigawa State’s Commissioner of Special Duties, Auwal Sankara, of allegations of adultery with a married woman.

Nasiru Buba had filed a case against Sankara whom he accused of having an illicit affair with his wife, Tasleemah Baba Nabegu.

In its ruling, the presiding judge, Ibrahim Yola, on Monday, stressed the need for thorough and cautious investigations by law enforcement and regulatory bodies like the Hisbah Commission.

He noted that allegations against prominent individuals must be handled with care to avoid unnecessarily tarnishing of reputations.

“Following the investigation by the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, the report shows there is no evidence to prove that there was any illicit affair between Auwal Danladi Sankara and Tasleem Baba Nabegu,” the judge stated.

The court observed that the complainant and his legal representatives failed to appear to contest the police findings.

“Since the complainant and his lawyers are not present to challenge the submission by the police, I have no choice but to strike out the case,” Sarki Yola concluded.

Speaking on behalf of Sankara, his counsel, Barrister Sadam Suleiman, expressed satisfaction with the judgment.

“We have always maintained that our client is innocent. The court has affirmed this by clearing his name based on the police investigation,” Suleiman said.

Meanwhile, Rabiu Shu’aibu, counsel for Nabegu, indicated that his team might take further legal action against Nasiru Buba for defamation.

“We will discuss with our client to explore the possibility of filing a case against Nasiru Buba, as he has defamed her name,” Shu’aibu remarked.