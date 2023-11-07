Report on Interest
under logo

Just In: FG shuts down NIMC headquarters ahead NIN, SIMs…

The Guild

Youths caution Gbajabiamila against interfering in Surulere…

The Guild

JAMB and the jàmbá Buhari committed

The Guild
play youtube,
play youtube,
xvideos,
porn,
porn,
xnxx,
sex việt,
Phim sex,
mp3 download,
Brasil,
mbbg,
Super Mario Bros Number,
American porn,
19 aninhos eima bunda,
Jav hd,
xxxx,
American porn,
naked women,
Free brazzer,
xtube,
buceta,
Cso Criminal Search Bc,
Where Was Converse Founded,
jav Sex,
phim xnxx,
play youtube
play youtube
xvideos
xnxx
xhamster
xvideos
xvideos
xnxx
xxx
sex việt
Phim sex
tiktok download
Brasil
Download Mp3
xtube
porn
phim xnxx
jav
free brezzers video
sex
jav Sex
jav hay
hentai
porn free
free brazzer
pornxnx
American porn
Porn vido vn
phim xnxx
porn videos
Salary Youtuber
download tiktok
Anime xxx
Chinese Sex
Vintage Samsonite Suitcase
tru kait
New Jan 6th Footage
free brazzer
American porn
Panthers Georgia
mp3play
heo69
save tiktok
mc mirella pelada
FootballSports

Shakhtar Donetsk ends Barcelona’s UCL winning streak after 1-0 victory

By News Desk

By The Guild

Barcelona missed out on becoming the first side to reach the 2023-2024 Champions League knockout stages after the team was defeated by a Ukrainian club, Shakhtar Donetsk, who were playing away from home. 

Danylo Sikan scored the game’s only goal, meeting Giorgi Gocholeishvili’s cross with a looping header, a goal that earned the Ukrainian team their second victory in the group stage.

During the game played in Hamburg, Germany, Barcelona needed a point to advance from Group H with two matches to spare, but they were made to wait till another round of matches.

Despite dominating possession, the visitors were unable to break down the Ukrainian champion’s defense even with the presence of the Spanish team’s potent striker, Robert Lewandoski.

However, Xavi’s side remains top of Group H with 10 points and will reach the knockout stages if they avoid defeat to Porto in their next match on 28 November.

Shakhtar, who last beat the five-time Champions League winners Barcelona in 2008, are third in Group H with six points and hoping to reach the knockout stages for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign, when they lost in the round of 16 to Roma.

The Guild 10264 posts 3 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

%d bloggers like this: