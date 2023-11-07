Shakhtar Donetsk ends Barcelona’s UCL winning streak after 1-0 victory

Barcelona missed out on becoming the first side to reach the 2023-2024 Champions League knockout stages after the team was defeated by a Ukrainian club, Shakhtar Donetsk, who were playing away from home.

Danylo Sikan scored the game’s only goal, meeting Giorgi Gocholeishvili’s cross with a looping header, a goal that earned the Ukrainian team their second victory in the group stage. The match ended on Tuesday with Newerton, Donetsk forward, who thought he had added a late second, but the teenager’s effort was ruled out by the referee for offside.

During the game played in Hamburg, Germany, Barcelona needed a point to advance from Group H with two matches to spare, but they were made to wait till another round of matches.

Despite dominating possession, the visitors were unable to break down the Ukrainian champion’s defense even with the presence of the Spanish team’s potent striker, Robert Lewandoski.

However, Xavi’s side remains top of Group H with 10 points and will reach the knockout stages if they avoid defeat to Porto in their next match on 28 November.

Shakhtar, who last beat the five-time Champions League winners Barcelona in 2008, are third in Group H with six points and hoping to reach the knockout stages for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign, when they lost in the round of 16 to Roma.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

