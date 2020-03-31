Army shake up formations, redeploy generals over insecurity 

By NewsDesk

In a major shake-up aimed at rekindling professionalism and efficiency in its service, the Nigerian Army has announced the redeployment of twenty-two generals to enhance its fight against rising insecurity in the country.

It explained that the rising insecurities in the land, including kidnappings, suicide bombings amongst others had necessitated the routine exercise aimed at reinvigorating the system for greater professional effectiveness and efficiency needed to annihilate the terrorists disturbing the peace hitherto enjoyed in the country.

The Military Spokesman, Col. Sagir Musa, explained that those redeployed with effect from April 1, 2020, included the Theatre Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Maj.-Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, as a Senior Research Fellow, Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC) Abuja,

Musa, through a statement on Tuesday, listed others affected by the redeployment approved by the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai to include the Commander, Special Taskforce (STF) Operation Safe Haven, Jos, Maj.-Gen. ACC Agundu who was also deployed as Senior Research Fellow NARC, Abuja; Maj.-Gen. HI Bature from Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Defence Liaison Office National Assembly Abuja to Army Headquarters Department of Civil Military Affairs and appointed Chief of Civil-Military Affairs; Maj.-Gen. UM Mohammed from Nigerian Army Property Limited (NAPL) to the Office of the Chief of Army Staff and appointed Special Adviser Nigerian Army University Biu/Deputy Chairman Board of Trustees NAPL.

Also, Erstwhile Special Adviser Nigerian Army University Biu Maj.-Gen. CC Okonkwo now redeployed to STF Operation SAFE HAVEN Jos and appointed Commander; Maj.-Gen. F Yahaya from Headquarters 1 Division Kaduna to Headquarters Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE (OPLD) Maiduguri and appointed Commander and Maj.-Gen. S Idris from Sector 2 OPLD Damaturu, Yobe State redeployed to DHQ Abuja and appointed Director Liaison.

Others affected include Maj.-Gen. AA Adesope from Office of the Chief of Army Staff Directorate of Audit and Financial Management to NAPL and appointed Group Managing Director; Maj.-Gen. MG Ali from Headquarters Theatre Command OPLD Maiduguri to Headquarters 4 Special Forces Command Doma, Nasarawa State as Commander while the erstwhile Chief of Civil-Military Affairs AHQ Abuja Maj.-Gen. US Mohammed has been redeployed to 1 Division Kaduna and appointed General Officer Commanding (GOC).

Similarly, Brig.-Gen HI Daniel from the defunct Army Special Forces Command Maiduguri to Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) Minna and appointed Director Army Training Support; Brig.-Gen BE Onyeuko is to remain in DHQ Abuja as Acting Director Defence Media Operation; Brig.-Gen. NM Jega from TRADOC Minna to Infantry Corps Centre Jaji and appointed Chief of Staff; Brig.-Gen LA Araba from Nigerian Army Welfare Limited by Guaranty Abuja now redeployed to Sector 2 OPLD Damaturu, Yobe State as Ag Commander.

Also, Brig.-Gen VO Ita from DHQ, Abuja to Headquarters 402 Special Forces Brigade Azare and appointed Commander while Brig.-Gen JAL Jimoh from Sector 3 Artillery Brigade OPLD Monguno to Headquarters 31 Brigade Minna and appointed Commander and Brig.-Gen GTO Ajetunmobi has been redeployed from 31 Brigade Minna to Nigeria Army Welfare Limited by Guaranty, Abuja as Executive Director Operation.

Others are Brig.-Gen LG Lepdung from Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre Jaji to DHQ Abuja and appointed Deputy Director Procurement (Logistics), Brig.-Gen MO Ihanuwaze to remain in Office of the Chief of Army Staff Directorate of Audit and Financial Management as Acting Director, Brig.-Gen EC Obi-Osang from the defunct Headquarters 707 Special Forces’ Brigade Makurdi to Headquarters 401 Special Forces’ Brigade Makurdi as Commander while Brig.-Gen GM Mutkut is redeployed from the defunct Nigerian Army Amphibious Command OPLD Baga to Headquarters 403 Amphibious Brigade Baga and appointed Commander and Brig.-Gen JR Lar from Nigerian Army School of Artillery Kachia to Sector 3 Artillery Brigade OPLD Monguno as Commander.

“Also, Colonel DJ Abdullahi from the defunct Headquarters Nigerian Army Special Forces’ Command Maiduguri to Headquarters 4 Special Forces’ Command Doma Nasarawa State and appointed Acting Chief of Staff; Colonel EC Emere from Nigerian Army Archives to Nigerian Military School Zaria as Deputy Commandant and Colonel MO Agi is to remain in Headquarters Nigerian Army Armour Corps Bauchi as Acting Chief of Staff among others.