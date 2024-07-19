Shaibu signals defection to APC ahead Edo guber poll

Hours after his reinstatement by the court, the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has declared himself an unofficial member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), promising to support the party’s candidate during the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

Shaibu said that he is yet to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) formally but had already identified with the APC, especially with his endorsement of its candidate for the upcoming governorship poll.

This came two days after an Abuja Federal High Court presided over by Justice J. K. Omotosho, overturned Shaibu’s impeachment by the Edo State House of Assembly.

Responding to questions on a popular television program on Friday, he said: “In PDP now, everybody can support whoever they like. On the issue of supporting a candidate, the constitution guarantees that you can support who you like and you can belong to any political party.

“As of now, I’m a PDP man and will not support anybody while I am in another party contrary to who I am supporting. For now, I am a member of PDP but going forward, I am good at being a member of APC; I can tell you that.”

Quizzed on his divided loyalty, Shaibu emphasized his commitment to the APC.

“The only thing that is keeping me in PDP is that I have not officially declared. Talking more seriously, I am actually a member of APC, but unofficial.

“My spirit has left PDP for a long time, it is only my leg and body that are still there because my PDP party card is still with me and I have not picked an APC party card yet. But in terms of spirit, my spirit has left PDP and is now in APC”, he said.

Shaibu also alleged that he had made 111 unanswered calls to his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, since the political crisis in the state began.

“I have sent texts, but he never replied. The last text I sent was on his birthday,” Shaibu said.

This came 24 hours after his convoy was attacked in Benin City, Edo State capital, while returning to the state from Abuja.

He was in company of the Governorship Candidate of the APC in Edo, Monday Okpebholo, when the assailants who reportedly killed a policeman in their convoy, struck.

The incident occurred on Airport Road, when Okpebholo and several others returned aboard a chartered flight from Abuja.

It was not immediately known if Okpebholo was wounded, but he is said to be hospitalized in an undisclosed hospital in Benin City.