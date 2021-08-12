Shagari’s widow, Hadiza, dies of COVID-19 complications

Nigerian former first lady, Hadiza Shagari, has died of coronavirus complications after contracting the deadly virus.

The deceased first lady, who is the wife of late former President, Shehu Shagari,died at the age of 80.

Confirming the development, the late former president’s son, Bala Shagari, through a statement on Thursday, said that Hadizah breathed her last at the Gwagwalada COVID-19 Isolation Center.

According to him, we lost her in the early hours of today, 12th August 2021, at about 3:00 am, after battling Covid-19 at the Gwagwalada Isolation Center in Abuja.

“We regret to announce the demise of our beloved mother, Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari, the wife of H.E late President Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, GCFR (Turakin Sokoto).

“We lost her in the early hours of today, 12th August 2021, at about 3:00 am, after battling Covid-19 at the Gwagwalada Isolation Center in Abuja.

“Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari was 80 years old. Her Jana’iza (Funeral Prayer) will take place today, at 4:00pm, immediately after Asr prayer, at the National Mosque, Abuja,” the statement said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

