SGF Commends NNPC, partners on COVID-19 intervention, other supportive gestures

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation has commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)-led oil industry intervention on COVID-19, saying the intervention had been bridging the gap, alongside other private interventions with the measures put in place by the government in the fight against the global pandemic.

He explained that the timely intervention of the oil industry initiative which is being spearheaded by the NNPC by donation of ambulances, medical supplies and infrastructures across all the six geopolitical zones since the outbreak of the virus in Nigeria had necessitated the commendation.

Mustapha, who also doubled as Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19, said the national oil company support had hallmark the country’s fight against the virus, adding that their intervention had shown they have the nation’s best interest at heart in turbulence time.

The SGF, according to a statement from the NNPC spokesman, Kennie Obateru, gave the commendation while receiving 20 ventilators donated by Ocea S.A, a France based company through the NNPC, to bolster the fight against COVID-19 in Abuja. H

He noted that the corporation unwavering support and several medical interventions, geared towards providing a lasting solution to the novel coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria had made a difference in the country’s emergency response.

“This is a hallmark of a national institution which, at this very challenging time of COVID-19, is filling the gap in the provision of the kind of things that the nation requires; the facilities that we need to put in place,” Mustapha was quoted as saying.

The SGF stressed that the 20 ventilators would be put to good use for the benefit of Nigerians, adding that COVID-19 was a big challenge which required all hands on deck in supporting the Federal Government response against the deadly respiratory disease.

He stated that post-COVID-19, the nation’s health institutions would receive the type of rebirth that the Federal Government desires, stressing that with the medical facilities on the ground, the nation would have the capacity to combat any future epidemic or pandemic outbreak.

On his part, the Medical Director of the NNPC Medical Services Limited, Dr Mohammed Zango, stated that the donations from the French company, Ocea S.A was a right step in the right direction, adding that the company identified the NNPC as a reputable National Oil Company through which the ventilators could be safely delivered to the PTF on COVID-19.

Kunle Aluko who made the donations on behalf of Mystrose Defence Systems Limited praised the PTF for her unwavering efforts to combat the pandemic, assuring the readiness of his company to stand by the apex government through the difficult times.