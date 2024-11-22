Seyi Tinubu unfit to rule Lagos in 2027 – Joe Igbokwe

Ahead of the 2027 gubernatorial election in Lagos, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, has described President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi, as unfit to rule the state.

Igbokwe said that Lagos governorship seat is special and cannot be handed to a youth, describing the president’s son as a boy.

This came days after the Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL), an umbrella body of youth groups drawn across the six geopolitical zones, endorsed Seyi for Lagos governor in 2027.

However, in a post on his official social media handle, Igbokwe criticized the groups over their support for the president’s son.

The APC chieftain said the situation was a distraction and an attempt to pull Tinubu down.

“Who are these faceless people pushing Seyi Tinubu for Lagos Governor? This is a needless distraction.

“To pull PBAT down is their target. Please allow PBAT to do his very engaging and tasking job. Ruling Lagos is not the job of boys?,” he wrote.