Seyi Tinubu not interested in 2027 Lagos elections – Group

Amid controversies over the choice of Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, as Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s successor, a group of youths have faulted the push by some individuals that agitating for the young man to contest the 2027 Lagos gubernatorial poll on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group, Seyi Tinubu Movement (STM), said that the President’s son is not interested in vying for the gubernatorial seat and any other elective offices during next election in Lagos State.

They argued that Seyi Tinubu, though qualified like every Nigerian youth, but the agenda being pushed for by some Lagosians were false and be disregarded by Nigerians completely.

The STM stated this on Sunday through a statement made available to The Guild, saying the reports on his gubernatorial ambition were ideology brought forward by fifth columnist.

They stressed that the President’s son was not thinking about such idea, adding, he is more interested pursuing his own dreams and destiny of corporate world.

They stated this hours after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faulted the ideology for the president’s son to succeed Sanwo-Olu and indicated that Lagosians would resist any move for his candidature in 2027.

According to the statement, “Mr Seyi Tinubu has not declared ambition to run for any office in the 2027 General Elections or beyond

“Mr Seyi Tinubu is eminently qualified like every Nigerian youth to compete for public office

“He is a man of his own dreams and destiny and does not require his DNA as a criteria to edge him out in the pursuit of any of his dreams and aspirations as being speculated in some quarters

“Those echoing the EMILOKAN mantra as their response to the speculations are fifth columnist

“We acknowledge that while people have right to their opinion and right of information, the violation of Mr Seyi Tinubu’s right through false accusations and fake news is of paramount importance

“We enjoin the public to stop paying attention to news from unauthorized persons who do not speak for Mr Seyi Tinubu but rather seek to heat up the polity”.