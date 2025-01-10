Sex worker kills bartender over N200 in Adamawa

A heated argument over N200 change between a bartender and sex worker, Riyanatu Musa, has turned into tragedy in Adamawa State after she allegedly stabbed him to death inside the local bar sited in the Mubi South Local Government Area.

It was learnt that the disagreement between the deceased, Yohanna Musa, and Musa was over payment for liquor which the sex worker consumed while relaxing inside the bar in the state.

As gathered, the argument started after Musa reportedly took two drinks, including a dry gin brand known as “Big Ben,” and promised to pay in full the following day.

It was learnt that she claimed to have paid N1,500, leaving a balance of N200, which led to the altercation when the barman insisted on being paid.

The sex worker, who has been detained by the Adamawa Police Command, confessed to the crime, explaining that the argument escalated, daring which she stabbed Yohanna in the chest.

She denied being under the influence of alcohol at the time, stating that she had not consumed the drinks that day.

Expressing remorse for her actions, the suspect stated that she deeply regretted her action and appealed for leniency.

Confirming her arrest, State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident, adding that the Commissioner of Police, Morris Dankombo, has ordered a thorough investigation.

Nguroje also cautioned the public against resorting to violence or taking the law into their own hands.