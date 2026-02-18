Sevilla coach bags 7-match ban for abusing referee

The Spanish Football Federation, SFF, has issued a seven-match ban on Sevilla manager, Matias Almeyda, for his outburst against match referee over an an incident of red card issued against him in La Liga.

The SFF slammed the ban on Almeyda expressing dissatisfaction over his angry demonstration after he furiously walked into the pitch during his side’s 1-1 draw at home with Alaves.

The body, in a statement on Wednesday, stated that the Argentine, walking to the pitch staying over minute is an attitude of contempt towards the official, Losu Apezteguia, and also the regulations of the game.

The SFF held that a two game ban was issued due to his protest, one for not leaving the pitch after being sent off, three for his unsportsmanship behaviour and one further for unsporting conduct.

Sevilla, who are in 13th position in the league and two points above relegation zone have promised to appeal the suspension which was issues on Wednesday, its legal team disclosing that it has begun work to exhaust all possible avenues to reduce the punishment.

The club stated that although it respect the legal position of the football authority, it has firmly decided to defend its rights, adding that it believes that the ban is excessive.

If their appeal gets rejected, Almeyda, 52, will now miss his side’s games against Getafe, Real Betis, Rayo Vallecano, Barcelona, Valencia, Real Oviedo and Atletico Madrid.