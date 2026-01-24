Seven persons die after landslide in Indonesia

No fewer than seven people have died alongside others missing following a tragic landslide which happened in Indonesia.

The landslide, triggered by a heavy rainfall, and later flooding, struck a village in the country resulting in the death of the deceased with and destruction of several properties.

The authorities informed that at least 80 people are still missing and more than 30 buildings have been destroyed rendering many people homeless.

The Communication Chief of the National Search Agency, Abdul Muhari, said that following the mishap which happened at West Bandung during early hours of Saturday, a dozen of people were evacuated safely and being checked medically.

Images shared by local news outlets showed homes buried under mud and debris.

“A landslide occurred in West Bandung Regency, West Java Province, in the early hours of Saturday, killing seven people,”Muhari said and added, “As of Saturday, 10:30 am, dozens of residents were reported safe, and 83 people were still being searched for.”

Floods and landslides are lingering happenings in Indonesia during the rainy season, which typically runs from October to March.

Tropical storms and intense monsoon rains pummelled parts of South and Southeast Asia late last year, triggering deadly landslides and floods from the rainforests of the country’s Sumatra to highland plantations in Sri Lanka.

Informations gathered revealed that around 1,200 people died in the Sumatra flood, and more than 240,000 were displaced. Environmentalists and experts have pointed to the role forest loss played in the flooding and landslides that washed torrents of mud into villages.

The government this week stripped more than two dozen permits from forestry, mining and hydroelectric companies in Sumatra.

This latest landslide also comes after torrential rains battered Indonesia’s Siau island this month, causing a flash flood that killed at least 16 people.