Seven perish, seven others injure during accident along Benin-Ore exp.

Atleast seven persons have been confirmed dead with seven others sustaining varying degrees of injuries during an accident on Ososa bridge along Benin-Ore Expressway.

It was learnt that the accident involved a vehicle with no number plate and a Luxury bus said to be conveying passengers going to the South Eastern part of the country to celebrate the Yuletide season on Saturday.

This was contained in a statement released by the Ogun State sector Commander of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) and made available to newsmen.

On the accident, the route commander and public education officer, Florence Okpe, disclosed that the suspected cause of the accident was wrongful overtaking and loss of control.

“A total of 63 persons were involved which comprised of 40 male adults, 15 female adults, five male children, and three female children. A total of seven persons were killed while seven others sustained injuries sustained injuries

“A total number of 49 persons were recorded unhurt. The injured victims were rendered first aid treatment while the deceased bodies were deposited at State Hospital Mortuary, Ijebu Ode,” she explained.

Okpe, however, said that the sector Commander FRSC Ogun Sector Command has cautioned motorists on dangerous driving, especially this period of high vehicular movement and night travel when visibility is poor.

The Sector Commander Commiserated with the family of the crash victims and enjoined them to contact FRSC Ijebu-Ode Unit Command for more information about the crash.

