Seven people die after auto crash in Vietnam

By Felix Kuyinu

Seven people have died alongside other severely injured following a car crash in Vietnam.

The bus, which was conveying 19 passengers was said to be traveling when it flipped on a mountainous road and crushed, causing grief at the scene.

Emergency rescuers stormed the area and rescued 10 survivors out of the bus filled with members of a charity group members while others were said to still be trapped at the location.

Vietnam’s news agency stated following the incident which happened at northern province of Yen Bai on Saturday, a heavy equipment was deployed to cut through the vehicles.

Chairman of Phinh Ho commune, Hoang Tuan, said that investigations are ongoing with regards to the incident but added that the crash was likely caused by brake failure.

