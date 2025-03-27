Seven passengers escape death during Lagos auto crash

Seven passengers have escaped death during an auto crash involving two commercial buses and a Lexus 330 Jeep on the Sabo-Itokin express road in Lagos State

The passengers suffered severe injuries during the multi-vehicle collision after the driver of the Lexus Jeep with number plate, KSF 879 JR, lost control during an unlawful overtaking maneuver.

Encountering an oncoming heavy truck, the driver manueve back into his lane, crashing into two fully loaded commercial buses.

The impact left seven passengers gravely injured, while the Jeep’s driver fled the scene to avoid being lynched by passersby and other passengers around the scene.

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) personnel, alongside security operatives from the Area N Police Division, acted swiftly to secure the accident scene, manage traffic, and evacuate the damaged vehicles.

It was learnt that all injured passengers were rushed to the General Hospital in Ikorodu by the Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS) for urgent medical care.

The incident was confirmed in a statement

LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, who confirmed the auto crash through a statement released on Thursday by Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, expressed dismay over the avoidable nature of the accident.

Bakare-Oki said: “The government has strategically positioned road signs to guide motorists and ensure orderliness on our highways. It is imperative that drivers exercise utmost vigilance and confirm absolute clearance before attempting to overtake, as recklessness on the road can have devastating consequences.”

He extended sympathies to the victims and urged drivers to prioritize caution and compliance with traffic laws.

The agency reiterated its commitment to protecting lives and property on Lagos roads as officials continue to probe the incident.