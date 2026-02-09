Seven passengers die in Kano auto crash

Seven passengers have been confirmed dead after a truck carrying 105 passengers experienced brake failure on the highway in Kano State.

It was learnt that the truck with number plate KTG 467 YG, was said to have violated the traffic law, illegally transporting passengers alongside goods.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) spokesperson, Abdullahi Labaran, said that preliminary findings showed that the truck driver was speeding and lost control after efforts to apply brakes failed.

“A total of 105 persons were involved in the crash. Unfortunately, seven persons lost their lives, while 70 persons sustained varying degrees of injuries,” he said, adding that the injured included 55 males and 15 females.

Labaran further explained that the incident which occurred yesterday was classified as a single-vehicle fatal crash, noting that the road itself was in good condition.

He stressed via a statement released late yesterday that the practice of mixing passengers with goods significantly worsened the impact.

“The suspected cause of the crash was over-speeding and loss of control, compounded by the dangerous practice of conveying passengers in a goods vehicle,” he stated.

Victims who sustained injuries were taken to multiple medical facilities for treatment.

According to the FRSC, 24 victims were admitted to Sir Sunusi Specialist Hospital, another 24 to Gezawa General Hospital, 20 to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital, and seven others to Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital in Nasarawa.

Reacting to the tragedy, the FRSC commiserated with the families of the deceased and urged motorists to prioritise safety on the roads.

“The Corps strongly warns drivers, especially commercial operators, against over-speeding, reckless driving, and the illegal conveyance of passengers in goods vehicles,” Labaran said, while advising the public to comply strictly with traffic regulations.

The accident occurred along the Hadejia–Kano Road in the Gezawa Local Government Area of the state.