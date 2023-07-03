Seven more Nigerian Hajj pilgrims die in Saudi Arabia

No fewer than seven additional pilgrims from Nigeria were said to have died, increasing the number of Nigerians laid to rest in the ongoing 2023 Hajj in Saudi Arabia to 13.

A breakdown of the 13 pilgrims that passed on revealed that six persons died before the day of Arafat, Tuesday June 27th were six while seven passed on after decending from Mountain Arafat on Wednesday June 28 in the holy land.

Among the 13 deceased Nigerians, three were Hajj tour operators while Osun and Kaduna States recorded two pilgrims each.

Meanwhile, Lagos, Plateau, Borno, Yobe, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Benue states had one pilgrims each.

The Head of Medical Mission, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Dr Usman Galadima, disclosed the statistics yesterday to newsmen in Makkah.

Galadima said, “We have lost sadly about 13 Nigerian pilgrims. We lost seven before the Hajj rites commenced. Within the five days of Hajj, we lost six. Most of them lost their lives at Arafah.

Many went to Jabal ar-Raḥmah (mount Arafah) and were exposed to direct sunlight and develop heatstroke and collapsed. Attempt to resuscitate them failed. May Allah forgive them their shortcomings and grant them entry to al-janna firdaous. Ameen.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

