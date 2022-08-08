Seven migrants die during boat mishap in Algeria

No fewer than seven African migrants have been confirmed dead while six others were left unconscious during a boat mishap in Algeria.

The seven deceased bodies of the migrants were said to have been recovered during a rescue operation after the boat capsized in the sea.

The Algerian authorities confirmed that it had retrieved the bodies of seven African migrants whose boat capsized offshore.

Through it’s state broadcast station, on Monday, it disclosed that six migrants who were left unconscious were currently in the hospital where they are responding to treatment.

“six more migrants had been transferred to hospital for treatment.”it said.

