Seven Lagosians escape death after two-storey building collapsed

No fewer than seven persons were confirmed to have sustained varying degrees of injuries when a two-storey building collapsed in the Mushin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The survivors, who have been rushed to Isolo General hospital for medical attention, include three adult females, and 4 adult males.

As gathered, the newly completed building was said to have caved in on Wednesday amid heavy rainfall recorded across the state.

The Permanent Secretary, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the number of injured victims through a statement made available to The Guild.

Oke-Osanyintolu explained that the seven injured residents were trapped under the collapsed building rubble before the emergency officials rescued them for treatment.

The LASEMA boss noted that the two-storey building suddenly collapsed on an adjoining bungalow due to sub-standard materials used in the construction.

According to him: The collapsed building has been marked for structural and integrity testing by Lagos State Building Control Agency and Lagos State Material Testing Laboratory.