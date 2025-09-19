Seven Kwara LGs seal cattle markets over insecurity

The closure of all cattle markets across seven local government areas has been enforced as part of sweeping security measures to curb rising threats in Kwara South.

The decision, which also restricts other produce markets, reflects growing concern over violent attacks that have unsettled communities in recent months.

According to the Forum of Seven Local Government Chairmen in Kwara South, the shutdown followed consultations with security agencies and community leaders.

They acknowledged that the move, though economically painful, was necessary to protect lives and restore order.

The directive, which took effect on Friday, affects Ifelodun, Isin, Irepodun, Ekiti, Oke-Ero, Offa, and Oyun councils.

The chairmen also announced that all produce markets in the senatorial district must now close by 6 p.m. on trading days.

In a joint statement, the council leaders said the measure would remain in place until security agencies conclude ongoing operations against criminal elements in the region.

“While security forces have weakened invading gangs in recent weeks, clearance operations are still underway. We cannot allow Kara markets to become hotspots for renewed infiltration,” the statement read in part.

The chairmen reiterated the economic impact of the closure but insisted that security must come first.

“We are committed to coordinated, long-term safety strategies rather than exposing residents to short-term risks. Lives and property come first,” one of the leaders said.

They urged residents to cooperate with security operatives and assured continued collaboration with the state government to restore peace.

The Guild reports that the decision comes amid rising insecurity in Kwara, with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) relocating its orientation camp from Yikpata in Edu Local Government to Kwara State Polytechnic in Ilorin.