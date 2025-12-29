Seven journalists die after auto crash in Gombe

Six journalists of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and a staff member of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) have been confirmed dead, while four others sustained injuries in a fatal road accident involving a bus conveying media workers along the Billiri-Kumo Road in Gombe State.

The deceased were identified as Manu Kwami (Manager, Administration), Zarah Umar (Manager, News), Isa (Editor), Musa Tabra (Retired Manager, News), Aminu Adamu (Driver), Adams Danladi (StarTimes), and Judith Kutus, Information Officer with the Gombe State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

Those who sustained varying degrees of injuries were as Emmanuel Akila (NTA Government House Correspondent), Steven Doddo of NTA Marketing Department, Nina Gadal (Ministry of Information), and Jonathan Bara, Manager, Marketing, NTA,

It was gathered that the victims were part of a delegation travelling to honour an NTA colleague who was getting married in Kaltungo, Gombe South Senatorial District.

Confirming the incident, the Gombe State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Samson Kaura, said a total of 11 persons were involved in the accident.

Kaura disclosed that seven occupants died on the spot, while four others sustained injuries while returning from the event.

“From the information available to us, 11 people were involved in the crash. Sadly, seven of them died instantly, while four others sustained injuries,” he said.

According to him, preliminary findings indicated that the accident was a lone crash suspected to have been caused by a tyre burst.

“It is a lone accident, and from what we have gathered so far, it is very fatal. Although investigations are still ongoing, we suspect it may have been a tyre burst. The driver may have applied the brakes suddenly, which caused the vehicle to somersault,” Kaura stated.

He added that FRSC rescue teams were immediately deployed to the scene and that rescue and recovery operations were ongoing as of the time of filing this report.

“Our officers are still on the ground carrying out rescue operations. A comprehensive report will be released after the exercise is concluded,” he said.

The sector commander further confirmed that the injured victims had been taken to nearby health facilities for medical attention, while investigations had commenced to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Reacting to the incident, Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, described it as a heart-rending tragedy that has plunged the state into mourning, noting that the loss goes beyond families and institutions to affect the very soul of Gombe’s media and public service community.

The governor said the deceased were committed professionals who dedicated their lives to informing, educating and serving the people, describing their deaths as a devastating blow to journalism, public service and governance in the state.

“This tragedy is deeply painful. We have lost colleagues, partners in progress and devoted public servants who served with passion and a strong sense of duty. Their absence will be felt for a long time,” Yahaya said.

He extended his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased, the leadership and members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), the management and staff of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), and the entire media fraternity within and beyond Gombe State.

Governor Yahaya also expressed grave concern for the injured victims currently receiving medical attention, assuring them of the government’s full support.

“Our hearts are with the injured, and we pray earnestly for their speedy and complete recovery. The Government of Gombe State is following the situation closely and will ensure that all necessary assistance is provided,” he said.

“This is a dark moment for Gombe State. We mourn together, we grieve together, and we pray that Almighty God protects us all from such tragic occurrences,” the governor added.

Similarly, the Nigeria Union of Journalists, in a statement issued by its National President, Alhassan Yahya, said the untimely death of the media professionals was a devastating blow to the journalism community, not only in Gombe State but across Nigeria.

According to Yahya, the tragic incident underscores the urgent need for improved road safety measures and responsible driving to prevent avoidable loss of lives, especially among professionals who are frequently on the road in the line of duty.

“They were committed practitioners who served the public with courage, integrity and professionalism, and their loss has left an irreplaceable void in our noble profession,” he said.

“On behalf of the National Executive Council (NEC), the entire NUJ family nationwide and the Nigerian media community, the union extends its heartfelt condolences to the Gombe State Council of the NUJ, as well as the families, friends and colleagues of the deceased.

“The NUJ shares in this moment of grief and stands in full solidarity with the bereaved families and the Gombe State media family. We pray that Almighty God grants eternal rest to the souls of the departed and gives their loved ones the fortitude to bear the painful loss.”