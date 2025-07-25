Seven Indian students die after trapping under collapsed school roof

No fewer than seven students have been pronounced dead and 20 others injured after the roof of their school building collapsed on them in India.

The school building’s roof, reportedly old and feeble, was said to have collapsed after a devastating rainfall occurred in the community where the school was situated, destroying the structure.

Confirming the casualities on Friday, the Police disclosed that about 30 students were in their classrooms when the tragedy occurred

The police added that the bodies of the deceased students have been recovered under the rubble, with families of the victims expressing their grief over the tragedy.

“Stones started falling. Suddenly, the whole roof fell and we came out,” a student of the school relayed the incident that happened in Amit Kumar on Friday.

The Rajasthan Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma, said that concerned authorities have been tasked with ensuring proper treatment for the injured children.