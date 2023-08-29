Seven IDPs die inside collapsed building in Borno

No fewer than seven persons were reported to have died and two others sustained varying degrees of injuries when a building collapsed in a camp for people displaced by jihadist violence in northeast Nigeria’s Borno State.

A classroom sheltering scores of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the garrison town of Monguno caved in around on the persons following torrential rains the previous day.

On Tuesday, an anti-jihadist militia leader, Musa Kaka, disclosed that the tragedy occurred yesterday when the IDPs were relaxing in the ill-fated structure in the camp.

Monguno, 135 kms (85 miles) from the regional capital Maiduguri, is home to thousands of IDPs who fled their towns and villages to escape the jihadist insurgency, which has also killed 40,000 people.

The IDPs were among the about two million Nigerians who were displaced since insurgency started in 2009, live in makeshift camps under military and militia protection.

According to the eyewitnesses, the accident happened in a secondary school turned IDP camp where around 5,000 people live in classrooms.

The affected classroom had been weakened from a previous fire outbreak and the hours-long downpour on Sunday caused the collapse, said Bello Adamu, another militiaman, who gave the same toll.

The seven fatalities were buried on Tuesday, according to resident Ahmad Babangida who attended the ceremony.

“My friend’s son was among the seven dead and his wife is in hospital with a fractured leg,” Babangida said.

Building collapses are common in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, because of sub-standard materials, negligence, and poor enforcement of construction regulations.

