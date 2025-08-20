Seven fraudsters bag jail terms after arrest beside Obasanjo’s library

The Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos State has sentenced seven internet fraudsters arrested during a sting operation at a hotel close to the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

They were arraigned on separate charges bordering on impersonation, identity theft and internet fraud.

The convicts, Azeez Aliu, Tijani Babatunde, David Ogunmuyiwa, Agada Osinakachukwu, Awwal Mashood, Amusa Wareez and Olujimi Damilola, were among 93 suspects apprehended by operatives of the Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on August 10.

After the conviction, the EFCC’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, on Wednesday, said that the seven young men pleaded guilty to the offences levelled against them by the anti-graft agency.

Three of the convicts, who admitted to cybercrime-related offences were convicted, while the court ordered the remand of a fourth defendant who pleaded not guilty.

Oyewale said Justice D.I. Dipeolu, after reviewing the facts of the cases and exhibits, including mobile phones and bank drafts presented as restitution, convicted and sentenced the fraudsters.

He said Olalekan, who admitted benefitting $1,500, bagged three months imprisonment with an option of N500,000 fine, while Babatunde, who confessed to making between N5m and N10m, got three months with an option of N1 million fine.

“Ogunmuyiwa, who confessed to having benefited the sum of N70,000 from his criminal activities, was convicted and sentenced to one month imprisonment, with the option of a fine of N200,000.

“His iPhone 16 and the N70,000 manager’s check raised as restitution were ordered forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria, ” the statement added.

Oyewale said Oluwatobi was sentenced to three months with an option of N300,000 fine for defrauding a victim of $200, while Damilola, who admitted obtaining $150, was given six months imprisonment with an option of N6m fine.

He noted that the court also ordered the forfeiture of their phones and bank drafts raised as restitution to the Federal Government.

The EFCC noted that more of the suspects arrested in the OOPL raid would be arraigned in the coming days.