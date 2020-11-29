Seven die, two children missing after Kaduna renewed clashes

No fewer than seven persons were confirmed to have been killed and four others injured during fresh reprisal attacks in Jemaa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Aside from the deceased and injured, two children from the community were also said to be missing after the attack on Sunday at Ungwan Bido village.

Addressing newsmen over the attack, the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has condemned the fresh attacks and loss of lives in Jemaa local government, just as he directed security agencies to investigate and arrest all persons involved in the criminal actions.

While he condoled with the families of the deceased and the injured ones, El-Rufai appeals to security agencies, traditional rulers, and community leaders to continue to work with the state government to sustain the community peacebuilding efforts being supported by the Kaduna state government.

He also directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to as a matter of urgency provide relief materials to citizens whose houses were burnt as well as those injured in the attack.

Earlier, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the death toll to newsmen, added that four houses were razed by the attackers.

Aruwan explained that Sunday’s attack followed a reported killing of one herder, Isiyaka Saidu, of Ungwan Pah village yesterday by unknown persons with deep knives cut on his head.